Newcastle manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly have a host of big name players attracting interest this summer as the asking prices of the likes of Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento have been revealed.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Magpies will surely want to avoid another summer like last year when the star player Alexander Isak ended up joining Liverpool in a big-money move.

Still, the Telegraph report that the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing up Gordon, while Livramento is again being linked with Manchester City.

The piece states that Gordon’s asking price could be as high as £100m, while that’s also the kind of figure Newcastle would expect for other star names like Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Elsewhere, there could also be slightly smaller sales, such as Joe Willock for £15m as he’s linked with Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Who could leave Newcastle this summer?

One imagines that even if every player has his price, Newcastle will mostly do their best to keep as many of these players at St James’ Park as possible.

It is interesting, however, that the Telegraph only puts Lewis Miley down as someone who is absolutely not for sale.

With others like Gordon, Tonali, and Guimaraes, it seems a big enough offer would tempt NUFC, but they describe Miley as unsellable.

Other interesting names to watch could be Malick Thiaw, who has been linked with Manchester United and who could cost £80m, while the report also already suggests some doubt over Nick Woltemade’s future, with Bayern Munich perhaps still keen on the Germany international.

Who would you keep and who would you sell in this Newcastle squad this summer? Let us know in the comments!