Nick Woltemade celebrates with his Newcastle teammates (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Newcastle United could reportedly be prepared to consider selling Nick Woltemade already, with the German striker not having an entirely convincing first season at St James’ Park.

Woltemade joined Newcastle from Stuttgart last summer and his fine form during his time in the Bundesliga means he’s seemingly still on the radar of Bayern Munich.

That’s according to the Telegraph, though they suggest it’s perhaps unlikely Woltemade will leave this summer, even if the Magpies are open to a deal for the right price.

That price is estimated to be £69m, but the internal feeling seems to be that the 24-year-old can still come good at Newcastle.

Eddie Howe wants to give Nick Woltemade more time at Newcastle

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe still has belief in Woltemade, and it looks like he will try to allow the player more time to adapt.

It will be interesting to see, however, what position Woltemade ends up playing in the long run, as he has shone as both a centre-forward and as an attacking midfielder in his career so far.

For the time being, it looks like Woltemade is probably dropping deep too often to play up front in Howe’s system, but that’s something the manager and player can work on.

NUFC supporters will hope Woltemade can come good, or that another signing can perhaps come in to complement him in attack.

Other Newcastle players who could leave

The Telegraph report also looks at the likes of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, and Malick Thiaw.

Like Woltemade, it’s not necessarily clear that they’re leaving this summer, but there are some question-marks over each of them.

One thing that’s clear, however, is that they won’t come cheap amid interest from bigger clubs.

We saw how much Newcastle ended up banking from selling Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, so that’s an indication of how tough they could be to do business with.