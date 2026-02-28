Pep Guardiola urges respect after Leeds fans boo Ramadan break during Manchester City win

(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has called for greater tolerance and understanding after a section of Leeds United supporters booed a temporary pause in play intended to allow Muslim players to break their Ramadan fast.

The incident occurred during City’s narrow 1-0 victory at Elland Road, where the match was halted in the 13th minute to accommodate players observing the holy month.

Pep Guardiola on Leeds fans’ booing the pause for Ramadan fast break

Following the sunset at approximately 5:42 PM, referee paused the match for 78 seconds to allow players, including City’s Rayan Aït-Nouri, Rayan Cherki, and Omar Marmoush, to take on fluids and nutrition.

Despite a clear explanatory message displayed on the stadium’s big screen, audible jeers rang out from the home stands.

“It is a modern world, right?” a frustrated Guardiola told reporters after the match.

“Respect religion, respect diversity, that is the point. The Premier League said you can have one or two minutes for the players to do it. It is what it is, unfortunately. What is the problem?”

Guardiola confirmed that the stoppage was essential for his players’ welfare, noting that Cherki and Aït-Nouri had not eaten all day and needed to take on vitamins and hydration to continue competing at the highest level.

Kick it Out release statement

The anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out released a scathing statement following the match, labeling the reaction from the Elland Road crowd as “massively disappointing”.

“It’s massively disappointing that some Leeds United fans booed when Manchester City’s players broke their fast during the first half of the match at Elland Road this evening. This was compounded by the fact that an explanation was displayed on a big screen inside the stadium. Pausing the game to allow Muslim players to break their fast during Ramadan has been an agreed protocol for several years now. It’s an important and visible part of making the game welcoming for Muslim players and communities. But as tonight’s reaction shows, football still has a long way to go in terms of education and acceptance.”

Pep Guardiola has become very vocal recently about world issues

The Spaniard’s comments are part of a growing trend of him using his platform to address social and humanitarian concerns.

In recent weeks, Guardiola has been increasingly vocal, previously hitting back at Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s comments on immigration and speaking passionately about global conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine, and Sudan, which has resulted in speculation about his future at the club.

By demanding “honorable” conduct in stadiums, Guardiola continues to position himself as a leading voice for cultural empathy within the sport, insisting that the strength of the Premier League lies in its global diversity.