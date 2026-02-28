£90m Arsenal transfer target sends private message to club chiefs over his future

Sandro Tonali, Nick Woltemade, and Anthony Gordon (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has reportedly given the club private assurances that he is not thinking about a transfer away this summer.

The Italy international is currently on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the summer, and could cost around £90million to prise away from Newcastle, according to the Telegraph.

Still, the report adds that Tonali is said to have given Newcastle sporting director Ross Wilson and manager Eddie Howe assurances over his future.

It seems Tonali doesn’t currently look likely to push for a move away from St James’ Park, though the Telegraph’s report suggests that could still change if a top club shows a strong interest.

How likely is it that Arsenal sign Sandro Tonali this summer?

Fabrizio Romano has spoken this week about Arsenal targeting a midfielder as one of their three main priorities for the summer, so that could mean Tonali is one of the names they’ll consider.

The 25-year-old has shone for Newcastle and looks like he could be good fit for Mikel Arteta’s side, providing an alternative in the middle of the park that could allow Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi to rest more often.

Arsenal’s interest in Tonali was also reported by the Athletic in January, and though a deal couldn’t happen so late on in the window, it may perhaps set the tone for the months ahead.

Sandro Tonali linked as Christian Norgaard could leave

It’s also worth noting that there has been speculation about Christian Norgaard leaving Arsenal.

The former Brentford man is perhaps not content with the limited role he’s played since joining the Gunners last summer, with the Sun saying he’s already unsettled and considering leaving.

Norgaard has been the club’s backup to Rice and Zubimendi, so if he does leave then bringing in someone like Tonali could be a good move, though of course the former AC Milan man would surely require assurances over his playing time in north London.