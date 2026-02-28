Liverpool star Alisson Becker has been slammed for his complacent moment during the first half of today’s Premier League clash against West Ham.

Despite the Reds cruising at Anfield, the Brazilian’s lapse in concentration nearly gifted the Hammers a lifeline in a match that remains delicately poised.

West Ham struggled with Liverpool’s set-pieces, with Hugo Ekitike opening the scoring and it wasn’t long before Dominik Szoboszlai whipped a corner into the heart of the box for Virgil van Dijk to expertly guide home for 2-0.

The highlight of the half arrived just before the interval, as Alexis Mac Allister met Ekitike’s lay-off with a sensational first-time volley to make it 3-0.

Stephen Warnock slams Alisson Becker

Despite the comfortable scoreline, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock was left annoyed at a moment of madness from Alisson Becker while the Reds were 2-0 up.

The goalkeeper, often the hero for Liverpool, played a pass straight to Jarrod Bowen inside his own penalty area.

Fortunately for the hosts, the West Ham skipper was so surprised by the gift that the ball bounced off him and back into Alisson’s grateful arms.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: “So complacent from Alisson. He thought it was a simple pass and it was far too lazy and relaxed.”

Liverpool will need to make sure to see off the win

The danger of such complacency became evident shortly after the restart. West Ham pulled one back early in the second half through Tomas Soucek, making the score 3-1 and injecting sudden tension into the stadium.

And while Cody Gakpo restored the three goal lead in the 70th minute, West Ham made it 4-2 just five minutes later, with Castellanos scoring from a set-piece this time, setting up a nervy finish to the game.

Liverpool have thrown away leads several times this season, and Arne Slot’s men will have to see out the game smartly to avoid another slip-up.

With the race for the top four intensifying as we head into March, the Reds cannot afford to let their concentration waver if they are to salvage their season with a Champions League spot.