Ruben Amorim’s former right-hand man, Adelio Candido, has lifted the lid on the coaching staff’s difficult tenure at Old Trafford, suggesting that the Manchester United squad failed to fully embrace or implement their tactical vision.

Following their departure from the club, Candido’s reflections offer a pointed look at the internal friction that ultimately hindered the Portuguese management team’s project in the Premier League.

Man United players did not fully implement Ruben Amorim’s ideas

Speaking to Portuguese outlet Abola, Candido reflected on the whirlwind experience of managing one of the world’s biggest clubs.

While he spoke fondly of the environment surrounding the club, his critique of the tactical execution on the pitch was telling.

“Experience is always experience, whether the outcome is good or bad, we always come away with learning,

“In Manchester, I really liked the city and the way the fans experience football, more focused on the project than on the immediate result.”

However, the coach did not hide his frustration regarding the players’ transition to their specific style of play.

“What I liked least was, without a doubt, feeling that our ideas weren’t fully implemented.”

The comments suggest a possible disconnect between the dugout and the dressing room, with the coaching staff feeling that their philosophy never truly took root among the playing staff.

Ruben Amorim’s nightmare time at Man United

Amorim arrived at Manchester United with a reputation as one of Europe’s most elite young tactical minds, but his time in England quickly spiraled into a professional nightmare.

Tasked with overhauling a struggling squad, Amorim attempted to instill his signature back-three system, a shift that many players reportedly struggled to adapt to.

Despite flashes of promise, inconsistent results and a lack of defensive cohesion plagued his reign.

Played Won Drawn Lost Points Per Game 63 25 15 23 1.43

The project mentioned by Candido was frequently undermined by high-profile individual errors and a perceived lack of intensity from senior figures in the squad.

Ultimately, the inability to get the players to buy into the tactical nuances led to a premature exit for the Portuguese staff.

Candido’s latest remarks confirm that while the fans remained patient, the resistance or inability to execute the ideas on the training ground was the fatal flaw in Amorim’s Manchester United chapter.