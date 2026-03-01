(Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are hoping to sign Newcastle United attacker Anthony Gordon at the end of the season.

However, a report from Sky Sports has now claimed that he has four years remaining on his current contract with Newcastle. Initially, there were rumours that the player has two years left on his deal with the club. The latest report from Sky Sports will come as a blow for Arsenal.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Anthony Gordon could cost a lot

Newcastle are likely to demand a lot more for the player, given his long-term contract with them. Arsenal were hoping to sign him for £75 million in the summer. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to submit an offer for Gordon in the summer.

They need more quality and depth on the flanks. The former Everton star is capable of operating on the flanks as well as centrally. He will add goals and creativity to the Arsenal attack.

The opportunity to join the Premier League leaders will be quite exciting for the player. He will look to compete at the highest level, and Arsenal could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies. Even though Newcastle have an exciting project, they are not quite at the level required to fight for league titles or the UEFA Champions League.

Gordon to force Arsenal move?

It remains to be seen whether the player is prepared to push for an exit in the summer. The opportunity to join Arsenal will be difficult to turn down for him. Meanwhile, the player has been linked with clubs like Liverpool in the past. It will be interesting to see if there is a competition for his signature in the summer.

Newcastle will not want to lose a player like him easily, and they could hold out for a premium. The 25-year-old has recorded 14 goals and five assists in all competitions this season.