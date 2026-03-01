Right - Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images) Left- Liam Rosenior, Manager of Chelsea, looks on. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

PSG’s rising star Senny Mayulu has hit a stalemate in contract extension talks, sparking serious interest from Premier League giants.

His current deal runs until 2027, but PSG’s offer to extend until 2030 was rejected due to salary demands.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are closely monitoring the situation. Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign Mayulu at the start of the season.

Senny Mayulu is a player in demand

Arsenal view him as a modern midfielder who could succeed Kai Havertz, Chelsea want him as part of their squad rebuild, and City admire his passing range and football intelligence. Aston Villa and Newcastle have also made informal approaches.

PSG are determined not to lose him for free. If no agreement is reached, they are expected to open negotiations at around €60 million, with the fee potentially rising to €65–70 million. A move to England would likely see his wages triple.

Scouting reports highlight Mayulu’s versatility: he can dictate play from midfield while contributing goals and assists, fitting the profile of a modern mezzala. His physical strength and success in duels suggest he is ready for the Premier League’s intensity.

Arsenal and Chelsea keen on Mayulu

The “most likely” scenarios are Arsenal or Chelsea making a decisive move this summer, while PSG may attempt a last‑minute push with a record salary offer. If no deal is struck by May, PSG will have little choice but to sell.

The 19-year-old French midfielder is highly rated across Europe, and he could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. If Arsenal or Chelsea manage to secure his signature, they could have a future star on their hands. Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and they would do well to sign a promising young player like him.