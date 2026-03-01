Unai Emery during a press conference (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson in the summer.

According to a report from Football Insider, Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is a big fan of the 24-year-old, and he has sanctioned a move for the player in the summer. Jackson is a target for Tottenham as well.

Villa long-term admirers of Nicolas Jackson

Aston Villa also wanted to sign the player at the start of the season and held talks with Chelsea. However, the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement, and the striker eventually joined Bayern Munich on loan. He has played just 22 games for them across all competitions and has not been a starter in most of them.

Jackson needs to play more often at this stage of his career, and he should join a club where he will be a regular starter.

The player has scored 5 goals for the German champions this season, but he could be a very useful acquisition for Aston Villa. He has shown his quality in the Premier League with Chelsea, and there is no doubt he could help Aston Villa improve.

Jackson to replace Watkins?

The West Midlands club are looking to get rid of Ollie Watkins in the summer, and Jackson could be a quality replacement. He could form a solid partnership with former Chelsea star Tammy Abraham at the West Midlands club.

Aston Villa certainly have the finances to get the deal across the line, and Chelsea are unlikely to stand in his way.

It remains to be seen whether both clubs can finalise an agreement this time around.

The striker is likely to be attracted to the idea of joining Aston Villa, especially if they finish in the top four. They are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they are third in the league table.

Aston Villa need to keep improving the team if they want to compete at this level regularly. Emery will be hoping to guide them to Champions League football and fight for domestic trophies. Jackson could be a very useful option for them.