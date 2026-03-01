(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, they are prepared to sell the player in the summer, and they would accept a fee of around £30 million. The 30-year-old striker has not been at his best this season, and it makes sense for the West Midlands club to cash in on him. They are looking to bring in a younger alternative for the England international.

Villa eye Ollie Watkins replacement

They have already signed Tammy Abraham, and they are looking to bring in a quality partner for him.

Watkins has been linked with a move away from Aston Villa in the past. Arsenal failed with a £45 million offer to sign the player in 2025, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to return for him in the summer.

Watkins has not been at his best

The striker has 8 goals to his name in the Premier League this season, and there is no doubt that he could be a quality acquisition for the right team. At 30, he is not getting any better, but he could still be a very useful acquisition in the right team.

It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to come forward and pay £30 million for him. Aston Villa are currently pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will need better players if they want to sustain this level. They need a reliable striker who can find the back of the net regularly.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old will look to improve on his recent performances and help Aston Villa finish the season strongly. They will need him to step up and deliver if they want to finish in the top 4 this season. Watkins is still a very good player, and he could be a game-changer for Aston Villa if he manages to regain his form and confidence in the remaining months of the season.