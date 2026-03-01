(Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar/ Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

BBC pundit Chris Sutton has launched a scathing attack on Chelsea winger Pedro Neto, labeling the Portuguese international an “idiot” following his costly red card in the London derby against Arsenal.

Neto’s dismissal proved to be the turning point at the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners secured a vital 2-1 victory to bolster their title credentials.

Chris Sutton slams Pedro Neto

The incident occurred in the second half, shortly after Jurrien Timber had headed Arsenal into a 2-1 lead.

Neto, who had already been cautioned for dissent in the immediate aftermath of the goal, lost his composure just three minutes later.

The winger lunged into a reckless challenge on Gabriel Martinelli near the touchline, leaving referee Darren England with little choice but to issue a second yellow card.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sutton did not hold back in his assessment of the Chelsea star’s lack of discipline.

He said: “From Chelsea’s point of view, Pedro Neto let them down badly, What an idiot getting sent off like that.

“You’re already on a yellow card for mouthiness, which is stupid enough, and then to fly in like that on Martinelli when your team is chasing the game? It’s brainless.

“He’s a senior player now, and he’s effectively killed any chance of a comeback for his teammates.”

Huge win for Arsenal as title race heats up

The victory is a massive statement for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have now opened up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League table over Manchester City.

Arsenal took the lead through William Saliba before a Piero Hincapié own goal leveled the scores just before the break.

However, the Gunners’ proficiency from set-pieces told once again when Timber rose highest to meet a Declan Rice corner in the 66th minute.

The win marks Arsenal’s 16th goal from a corner this season, equaling a Premier League record.

For Chelsea, the defeat halts a promising six-match unbeaten run under Liam Rosenior and leaves them sixth in the table, facing a uphill battle for Champions League qualification.