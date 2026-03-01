Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United crashed to a thrilling defeat against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, and manager Eddie Howe was left frustrated after the result.

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope produced an error which led to an Everton goal in the first half. After the game, the Newcastle manager was asked about Pope, but he refused to comment on any individual players and said the team would have to take collective responsibility and defend better.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle defeat

“Extremely frustrating,” he said (h/t Shields Gazette). “We worked hard to get back into the game twice. Everton aren’t easy to score against, so chasing it took a lot out of us.

“Then we undo it with avoidable mistakes. The second one especially hurt us mentally.

However, the Newcastle manager suggested he could look to make changes to the team selection following a player’s mistakes. It will be interesting to see if Pope is dropped in the coming matches for Newcastle. Pope has been linked with an exit in recent months.

Howe said: “You can look at the person that makes a mistake, but then you’ve got to go back a bit further than that and go, why has that happened? What’s the reason? Of course, team selection is key for me. That’s my power that I have to make changes.”

The Magpies have now lost 3 league matches in a row at home, and this is the first time that has happened since Eddie Howe took charge of the club in November 2021.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can bounce back strongly in the coming weeks. They are a quality team with quality players, and they should be doing a lot better.

They were expected to push for Champions League qualification this season, but things have not gone according to plan.

It has been a disappointing season for Newcastle, and they will look to finish as strongly as possible. The players will have to cut out individual mistakes to do well.

Newcastle are currently 12th in the league table, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure European qualification for next season.