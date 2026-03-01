Reporter reveals what Harry Maguire did immediately after injury setback

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts as he leaves the pitch after being substituted during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on March 01, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Sunday was overshadowed by a significant injury concern for Harry Maguire.

The experienced center-back was forced off in the closing stages of the match, adding to a growing defensive crisis for head coach Michael Carrick.

Maguire, who has been a mainstay in Carrick’s revitalized backline, appeared to pick up a knock late in the second half.

After receiving brief treatment on the pitch, he was replaced by teenager Ayden Heaven in the 85th minute.

Rather than taking a seat on the bench, Maguire headed straight for the dressing room, sparking fears of a long-term layoff.

Dion Dublin on Harry Maguire

Former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin, reporting for BBC Radio 5 Live at Old Trafford, noted the worrying nature of the departure:

“Harry Maguire has walked off straight down the tunnel with the physios. It didn’t look like a tactical move; he looked in some discomfort as he went past.”

The injury is a bitter pill for United, who also lost Luke Shaw to an early injury in the first half of the same match.

With Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt already sidelined, Carrick faces a selection headache ahead of a crucial trip to Newcastle United.

Man United’s resurgence under Michael Carrick continues

Despite the injury setbacks, the Carrick Effect remains in full swing.

United fell behind early to a Maxence Lacroix header but showed immense character to turn the game around after Lacroix was sent off in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes leveled from the penalty spot before Benjamin Sesko climbed highest to head home a 65th-minute winner.

The victory extends United’s unbeaten run to 10 Premier League matches, lifting them to third in the table.

Since replacing Ruben Amorim in mid-January, Carrick has transformed the side into one of the league’s most clinical outfits.