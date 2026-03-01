Manchester United and Manchester City logos (Photo by Michael Regan, Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to sign Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

They will also face competition from rivals Manchester City. According to a report from The Mirror, the player could cost around £75 million in the summer. The two clubs are expected to enter into a bidding war for him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up eventually. Thomas Tuchel has hailed him as an “elite player”.

Elliot Anderson could fancy a move

Anderson is aware of the fact that he could be relegated from the Premier League with Nottingham Forest, and he will not want to compete in the second division of English football. He will want to stay in the top flight, and joining either of the two Manchester clubs would be ideal for him.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest paid £35 million in order to sign the striker, and they will look to make a substantial profit on him if he moves on in the summer.

Man United could use Anderson

The 23-year-old is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he would greatly improve Manchester United. He could be the ideal long-term replacement for Casemiro, who will leave the club in the summer. Manchester United have looked vulnerable at the back, and signing a reliable defensive midfielder could solve that problem. He will help protect the defensive unit and allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

At 23, there is plenty of room for development, and he could grow into a top-class player for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester City could use more depth in the defensive midfield area as well. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are probably better-placed to fight for major trophies, and it remains to be seen whether that makes a difference to the player when deciding his future.