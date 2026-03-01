Michael Carrick reveals key tweak behind Manchester United comeback vs Crystal Palace

(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Michael Carrick has revealed how a tactical “tweak” and a demand for a personality shift inspired Manchester United to a vital 2-1 comeback victory over Crystal Palace.

The win at Old Trafford maintains Carrick’s unbeaten start as interim manager and propels the Red Devils into third place in the Premier League table.

Michael Carrick on inspiring second-half Man United comeback

United endured a sluggish start, falling behind just four minutes into the match when Maxence Lacroix headed home from a corner.

Despite finishing the first half strongly, Carrick was seen jogging animatedly down the tunnel at the interval, clearly sensing that a change was required.

He told the reporters after the game (quotes via The Sun):

“It’s the first time that we’ve been in that situation going in at half-time.

“At half-time, it was about being in that position and how we react—showing that personality and the belief. We wanted to make more runs and be a little more aggressive in attacking their back line.”

The manager downplayed his own role in the turnaround, insisting the adjustments were minor.

“It was just a couple of little tweaks in shape, maybe a couple of ideas. Honestly, it wasn’t major and I’m not taking much credit for that. It was more about finding a way.”

The tactical shift paid dividends when Matheus Cunha was fouled for a penalty, which Bruno Fernandes coolly converted to level the scores.

Benjamin Sesko scores winner yet again

The comeback was completed in the 65th minute by the man of the moment, Benjamin Sesko.

The Slovenian striker, making his first league start under Carrick, justified his selection by rising highest to power home a cross from Fernandes.

It marks Sesko’s fourth goal in his last five games, cementing his reputation as one of the league’s most clinical finishers in 2026.

After a difficult start to his United career, the £74 million signing appears to be thriving under Carrick’s guidance.

Manchester United continue their resurgence under Carrick as the fight for top four heats up.

Injuries to Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were the only negatives for Manchester United as they will need their best players fit as we enter the final stretch.