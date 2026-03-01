Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in a move for the former Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez.

The 26-year-old has been frozen out at Al Hilal and wants to leave the club to play more often. Returning to the Premier League could be exciting for him. However, multiple European clubs are keeping tabs on his situation as well, and they would be willing to pay a substantial sum to get the deal done.

Darwin Nunez is a player in demand

According to Football Insider, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are interested in the player. Nunez has 14 goal contributions in 24 matches for Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, Newcastle invested in Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa during the summer transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to invest in another striker in the summer. Nunez will demand regular football before joining the club. He has played in the Premier League before, and he could make an immediate impact. He did quite well for Liverpool during his time at the club, and he helped them win the Premier League title.

Nunez could improve Newcastle

The Uruguay international is versatile enough to operate as a striker and on the flanks. He is more than just a goal scorer, and he will add creativity to the team as well. In addition, he is a hardworking player who will help out defensively.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can beat the competition from European heavyweights and get the deal done. They need more quality and depth in the team if they want to secure Champions League qualification regularly and fight for trophies. Someone like Nunez could be a very handy option for them.

Meanwhile, they have an ambitious project, and they are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. The South American forward could be tempted to join them.