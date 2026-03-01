(Photo by Imago)

Newcastle United are looking to improve the attacking unit at the end of the season, and they have identified Jean-Philippe Mateta from Crystal Palace as a target.

According to reports via Coming Home Newcastle, the French attacker is a target for Newcastle as they look to add more Premier League experience to the team.

Newcastle keen on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Mick Brown said: “Mateta is definitely on their radar at Newcastle. It looks like he’s going to be available, Palace are willing to let him go, and there are a lot of clubs who are going to be sitting up and taking notice. “He’s shown at Palace for a couple of years now that he can perform and score goals in the Premier League, his track record proves how good he’s been. “He’s a France international as well, so where are they going to go to get a striker of that ilk? Especially one who is available and knows the league. “That’s always something Newcastle look at, Eddie Howe likes to sign players who are proven in the Premier League to reduce the time it takes for them to adapt. “Newcastle want to sign a new striker, a goalscorer, because the options they’ve got at the moment haven’t been consistent enough and have struggled.

Newcastle have already invested in two strikers at the start of the season, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sign the 28-year-old from Crystal Palace.

Mateta was heavily linked with a move away from Crystal Palace at the start of the season and again in January. However, he has stayed at Palace for now.

The striker has 10 goals to his name this season, and there is no doubt that he could be a very useful acquisition for Newcastle if they can get the deal done.

The French international has consistently shown his quality in the Premier League, and he is certainly good enough for Newcastle.

The opportunity to join them could be exciting for him. They have an ambitious project, and they are one of the richest clubs in the world.

Newcastle have had a disappointing season, and they are fighting for a place in the top half. Adding more quality to the attacking unit will only help them improve further. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.