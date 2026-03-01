Newcastle could welcome back a familiar face in the coming weeks. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is currently on loan at La Liga club Sevilla, and he wants to join them permanently. He has already expressed his desire to leave Newcastle permanently.

Odysseas Vlachodimos needs to leave

The goalkeeper joined Newcastle in a £20 million deal, but he has struggled for opportunities with Newcastle. He played just 45 minutes of football with them before sealing a season-long loan at Sevilla in August last year.

He has been a very important player for the Spanish club, and it is no surprise that he wants to join them permanently. The Greek international is at the peak of his career, and he will not want to sit on the bench at Newcastle next season.

Meanwhile, the player has also made his feelings clear, admitting that he is enjoying his football with Sevilla, and he has already spoken to the club president and the sporting director regarding his future.

The 31-year-old admits that his future is uncertain because he has a contract with the English club, and they will ultimately make the final decision. However, it is clear that he is looking for a fresh start at Sevilla.

Vlachodimos on Sevilla and his future

He said (h/t SportWitness): “I think it’s clear that I enjoy playing every match with this team. I’ll try to give my best every day, and that makes me feel very happy. “I spoke with the manager, the president, and the sporting director about the club’s situation in LaLiga. But for me, the most important thing from day one is that this experience has been a gift since I arrived. “The truth is, I still have a contract with Newcastle and they decide, I don’t know what will happen in the future. “I really don’t think I can answer these questions about the future. I truly don’t know what’s going to happen this summer. Honestly, I have a contract with Newcastle. “I don’t know what their plans will be when the season ends. We’ll see what happens then. I really don’t have an answer.”

He is not a key player for the Magpies. It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are prepared to sanction his departure at the end of the season. It would make sense for them to sell the player. They already have two goalkeepers at their disposal, and the Greek international will not get any opportunities if he returns to the club next season.