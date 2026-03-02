(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has today confirmed that Liverpool’s marquee summer signing Florian Wirtz will miss the upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves, with the German playmaker also a major doubt for Friday’s FA Cup fifth-round tie against the same opposition.

Florian Wirtz ruled out for Liverpool vs Wolves

The 22-year-old midfielder has been sidelined with a back injury sustained during the pre-match warm-up against Nottingham Forest last month.

While there were hopes for a swift return, Slot admitted during Monday’s press conference at the AXA Training Centre that the double-header at Molineux comes too soon for the player.

“The game tomorrow will probably come too soon and maybe the game at the weekend as well,” Slot told reporters.

“We hope to have him back next week. Maybe earlier, maybe a bit later, but that is the timescale.”

The Reds will travel to face bottom-of-the-table Wolves on Tuesday night before returning to the West Midlands on Friday for a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

With a massive Champions League Round of 16 trip to Galatasaray looming on March 10, Slot is understandably cautious about risking his most creative spark.

Wirtz has found his feet at Liverpool after slow start

After a high-profile move from Bayer Leverkusen last June, Wirtz initially took some time to adjust to the physical demands of the Premier League.

However, 2026 has seen the German international hit a rich vein of form, becoming the focal point of Slot’s attacking transition.

Before his recent injury setback, Wirtz had recorded a staggering six goal contributions in his last 10 league games.

His ability to unlock defenses has seen him rack up a total of six goals and eight assists across all competitions this season, proving why Liverpool fought so hard for his signature.

His absence will be a blow for a Liverpool side currently pushing for a top four finish, though the return of Jeremie Frimpong provides a much-needed boost to the squad’s depth during this congested fixture period.