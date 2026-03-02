(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Archie Gray is attracting strong interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who have both entered the race for the versatile teenager as uncertainty grows over his future at Tottenham.

According to a report from teamTALK, the German giants are closely monitoring the England Under-21 international, viewing him as a generational talent capable of anchoring a top-tier midfield for years to come.

Archie Gray wanted by Bundesliga giants

Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund reportedly see Gray as a player with “huge potential.”

Dortmund, in particular, are long-term admirers, having previously scouted the player before his high-profile move from Leeds United to North London two summers ago.

The allure of the Bundesliga has grown for young English talents following the success of players like Jude Bellingham and Jamie Gittens.

Bayern are renowned for nurturing elite prospects into world-class stars, while Dortmund’s reputation for providing immediate first-team opportunities in the Champions League remains a significant draw.

As per the report, both clubs believe Gray could develop into a “top player” under their guidance, potentially mirroring the career trajectories of other British exports who have flourished in Germany.

Beyond the German interest, several Premier League sides are also waiting in the wings, prepared to offer the 19-year-old a way to stay in England. Real Madrid are also said to be interested.

Gray will reportedly cost around €60 million, and while Tottenham would hope to keep him at the club, they will reportedly be open to negotiating the departure of the former Leeds ace if the asking price is met.

Tottenham could lose several star players this summer

The sudden interest from abroad stems largely from Tottenham’s dangerous position in the Premier League table.

Currently enduring a dismal run of ten matches without a win, Spurs find themselves just four points above the relegation zone.

Should the unthinkable happen and the club drop into the Championship, keeping hold of a talent like Gray would become an almost impossible task.

And not just Gray, several star players will undoubtedly seek a move away. Cristian Romero is already linked with a summer exit while Micky van de Ven’s future at the club is also uncertain.

With Igor Tudor failing to make an instant impact, things look bleak for the North London club.