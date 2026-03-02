Can Everton Qualify for Europe this Premier League Season?

Everton are one of the most historic and storied clubs in English football. Having won nine league titles, five FA Cups and a Cup Winners’ Cup, the Toffees are also one of the most successful teams. However, the last 30 years have been a struggle with the Blues failing to lift silverware and battling relegation in recent times.

Now though, Everton are looking up having stabilised under manager David Moyes. There is even a chance of qualifying for Europe. This article will look at whether the Toffees could make it and take a huge step forward.

Assessing the Toffees’ Chances Online

Everton have spent much of the season in the top half of the table and will be aiming for a strong end to the season.

Everton are not in European competition this season and have also been eliminated from the League Cup and FA Cup meaning the Toffees’ full focus is on the Premier League. This should also mean the team is refreshed and energised heading into each fixture.

Strong Away Form

Everton had already amassed 37 points by the first week of February. This might not sound like a huge deal but it’s a real sign of progress for the Blues as the team took until April and May to hit that tally in recent seasons. Putting regular points on the board has been down to strong away performances built on David Moyes’ savvy team selections.

Only Arsenal have won more games on the road than Everton who had picked up 21 points in 13 matches before facing Newcastle at St James’ Park. If the Blues continue to earn wins and draws when playing away, it should put the club in a strong position to mount a serious challenge for Europe.

Home Form Issues

While Everton have excelled on their travels, it’s been a different story at home. The 2025/26 season has marked a new era for Everton with the Toffees leaving the iconic Goodison Park after 133 years and moving into Hill Dickinson Stadium on the banks of the River Mersey. While fans have enjoyed the change, the football on display has been disappointment and voices of discontent are growing louder.

While observers may assume the poor form is down to the change of ground, some supporters believe Everton are struggling at home due to Moyes’ team line-ups. While the Scot has excelled away, he has largely stuck with the same pragmatic system at Hill Dickinson while also opting to start players out of position. It seems the approach on the road is not working back on Merseyside.

The Blues have not won at home since early December and lost to Bournemouth and Manchester United which proved a setback and left supporters desperately hoping the team can get back on track.

For bettors, a pattern has emerged when Everton play in front of their fans which can help when it comes to making a decision on predicting results in games featuring the Toffees. Right now, failing to pick up points at Hill Dickinson could see the Blues miss out on a European qualification spot in the Premier League table.

Key Players

Everton have a number of important players who possess the qualities required to get the club into Europe this season. Jordan Pickford has been one of the most consistent goalkeepers in the Premier League and played a key role in keeping the Toffees up. Jarrad Branthwaite, meanwhile, is considered one of the top young centre-backs in the division while many Evertonians believe the defender should be valued at £100m, such is his vast talent.

James Garner has proved a key player for the Blues with his versatility helping the side while fellow midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall combines attacking skill with a top work-rate. If Everton do miss out on qualifying this season, the club are well positioned to push on with a solid spine of the team that can progress further with smart summer recruitment.

Upcoming Fixtures

When assessing whether Everton can qualify for Europe, bettors will be looking closely at the Toffees’ remaining fixtures this season. In March, the Blues host strugglers Burnley before travelling to Premier League leaders Arsenal. Chelsea then travel to Hill Dickinson and those three fixture could define the season for Moyes’ men.

May will be a crucial time for the Everton with the Blues welcoming Manchester City and Sunderland to Merseyside while two trips to London will be made to take on Crystal Palace and Tottenham.

Wrapping Up

Overall, Everton have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe but it may well be that the poor home run and recent defeats has cost the club this time around. Regardless, the Toffees have put difficult campaigns behind them and can now look forward.