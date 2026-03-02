(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace captain Dean Henderson has been tipped to make an immediate impact at Tottenham should the North London club firm up their interest in the England international.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace, has stepped into a leadership role following the high-profile departures of Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

Dean Henderson’s stance on leaving Crystal Palace amid Tottenham links

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke noted that while Henderson is ideally suited for a top-tier move, pryng him away from Selhurst Park will be no easy feat.

O’Rourke added that while Henderson has “no intention of leaving the club any time soon,” his quality is undeniable.

“It would take a lot, no doubt about that. Dean Henderson is crucial to that Palace project going forward.

“He’s taken over the captaincy since the departure of Marc Guehi and really bought into that role.

“He obviously seems like he’s happy at the club as well. You see him, the way he celebrates wins and everything else that he does. Seemingly enjoying life at Crystal Palace.

“Got a great relationship with the supporters there as well, so I don’t think he’s got any intention of leaving the club any time soon.

“Dean Henderson would be somebody who could definitely go in and make an impact at Tottenham if they were to peruse their interest.

“But from a Palace point of view, I don’t see them letting him go easily. So it won’t be easy for Tottenham if they do plan to make a move for Henderson.“

Guglielmo Vicario’s future at the club uncertain

The links to Henderson come at a turbulent time for current Spurs number one Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian has faced heavy scrutiny during a disastrous run that has seen Tottenham go 10 Premier League matches without a win, leaving them just four points above the relegation zone

Reports suggest the club hierarchy is open to selling Vicario this summer, with the goalkeeper himself reportedly keen on a return to Italy amid interest from Inter Milan and Juventus.

As per recent reports, Juventus have even held talks with Vicario’s camp over a summer move.