Liverpool likely to let club leader leave the club in the summer transfer window

Mohamed Salah’s long-term future at Liverpool is once again under the spotlight, with reports suggesting that a summer departure is becoming increasingly plausible.



Despite signing a two-year contract extension last year, tensions earlier in the season and ongoing speculation about overseas interest have reignited debate about what lies ahead for the club’s talismanic forward.

While Salah has remained a key figure in the squad, BBC Sport have reported that the Egyptian attacker is ‘increasingly likely’ to leave Anfield this summer with two possible destinations mentioned for the 33-year-old attacker.

Salah has mentioned his frustration at Liverpool

Liverpool moved to secure Salah’s services with a renewed deal intended to safeguard his prime years at Anfield.

However, in December the Egyptian hinted at dissatisfaction, suggesting he felt marginalised during a period when he was frequently omitted from the starting lineup.

Those comments raised eyebrows, especially given his historic contribution to Liverpool’s success in the post-Klopp era.

After returning from the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah reclaimed his place in the team and has started consistently since.

Yet his form has dipped, with just two goals in nine appearances in 2026, a noticeable slowdown compared to his typically prolific standards.

Interest is growing in the Reds legend

The Saudi Pro League remains a persistent admirer, having pursued Salah aggressively in previous windows.

MLS has also been mentioned as a possible destination should he seek a new challenge outside Europe.

At 33, Salah remains commercially and competitively attractive to leagues looking to secure high-profile stars.

For Liverpool, the decision may depend on timing. With his contract running until 2027, the upcoming window could represent the final opportunity to command a substantial transfer fee.

Whether he remains central to Arne Slot’s evolving project or opts for a new chapter abroad will shape the club’s attacking blueprint.

