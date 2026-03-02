Liverpool target 25-year-old versatile speedster to replace Mohamed Salah

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s summer transfer strategy may be shaped by uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future, and Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has reportedly emerged as a potential long-term replacement.



With speculation continuing around Salah’s next move, the Reds are understood to be evaluating high-calibre options capable of sustaining their attacking standards, according to a source on X.

Rodrygo, one of Real Madrid’s most technically gifted forwards, is now being closely linked with a Premier League switch should circumstances align.

Salah’s uncertain future is driving Liverpool planning

Liverpool have relied heavily on Salah’s consistency and goal output for years.

However, at 33 and with growing external interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS, the club must prepare for eventual succession.

Even if Salah remains for another season, recruitment officials are believed to be exploring players who can evolve into the next focal point of Liverpool’s attack.

Rodrygo’s age profile, versatility and Champions League pedigree make him a logical candidate.

Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid for more playing time

Real Madrid boast an attacking unit brimming with talent, and competition for minutes has intensified.

While Rodrygo has delivered in key European fixtures over recent seasons, questions have been raised about his long-term positioning within Madrid’s evolving frontline.

The Brazil international’s ability to operate across the front three, particularly from the right flank, mirrors many of Salah’s tactical responsibilities.

His close control, intelligent movement and eye for goal could fit seamlessly into Liverpool’s high-intensity system.

Rodrygo has mainly struggled this season, scoring just 3 goals this season for Real Madrid in 26 appearances in all competitions.

Liverpool are not alone in monitoring the situation. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham have also been linked, suggesting any potential deal would require significant financial commitment.

