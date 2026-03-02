Man United 'extensively' scouting centre-back but transfer fee could exceed £60m

Manchester United’s summer recruitment strategy appears to be taking shape, and one name increasingly linked with a move to Old Trafford is Nottingham Forest centre-back Murillo.

The Brazilian defender has emerged as a serious target following an impressive campaign at the City Ground, with TEAMtalk suggesting United have monitored him closely over the past several months.

As the Red Devils prepare for what is expected to be a significant squad rebuild, defensive reinforcements are firmly on the agenda and Murillo’s profile fits the direction the club seem keen to pursue.

The reason why Murillo is wanted by Man United

Man United have endured an inconsistent defensive record in recent seasons, with injuries and fluctuating form hampering stability at the back.

Uncertainty around other central defensive options has prompted the recruitment team to explore alternatives capable of strengthening both depth and quality.

Murillo, still only in his early 20s, has stood out in the Premier League for his composure in possession and physical resilience.

Since joining Nottingham Forest, he has adapted quickly to English football’s intensity.

His ability to carry the ball out from defence, combined with strong recovery pace and assertiveness in one-v-one duels, has made him one of Forest’s most reliable performers.

Forest are understood to value him at more than £60 million, a reflection of both his long-term contract and his rapid development. With no pressing financial need to sell, they are in a strong negotiating position.

Red Devils are closely watching Nottingham Forest players

Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest in pre-season
Murillo in action for Nottingham Forest (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Interestingly, Murillo is not the only Forest player attracting United’s attention.

Midfielders Elliot Anderson and Morgan Gibbs-White have also been linked with moves to Old Trafford, suggesting the club view the City Ground as fertile ground for recruitment this summer.

From a tactical standpoint, Murillo’s left-footed balance and progressive passing would complement the current Man United defensive options, while offering competition in a defense that has often lacked consistency.

Whether United are prepared to meet Forest’s valuation remains to be seen, but their extensive scouting shows serious interest.

