Newcastle United joined by two Euro giants in pursuit of Liverpool flop

Ahead of the summer transfer window this year, Darwin Nunez is facing an uncertain future at Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.



The Uruguayan forward, who swapped the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League, now finds himself at the centre of renewed transfer speculation.

Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Newcastle United are monitoring his situation closely after he was left out of Al Hilal’s registered squad following the high-profile arrival of Karim Benzema, according to Football Insider.

The sudden shift has fueled talk that Nunez could be on the move again, less than a year after departing European football.

Saudi situation sparks rumours of an exit

Al Hilal made headlines when they secured the signing of Karim Benzema, a deal that significantly reshaped their attacking hierarchy.

Due to foreign-player registration limits in the Saudi Pro League, difficult decisions were required and Nunez appears to have been one of the casualties.

The 26-year-old had shown flashes of his trademark explosiveness, but his omission from the league squad has intensified speculation that the club would be open to negotiating a departure, particularly if a European side presents a viable proposal.

Newcastle United are joined by two clubs

Nunez struggled to impress at Anfield and the Reds hierarchy decided that it was time to move on the Uruguayan attacker.

Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal offered what the Reds were looking for in terms of transfer fees and they wasted no time in offloading the attacker.

Of the clubs credited with interest, Atlético Madrid are widely viewed as leading the race.

Diego Simeone’s side are searching for a dynamic forward capable of stretching defenses and injecting energy into their attack.

Juventus are also exploring striker options amid uncertainty around their own attacking depth, while Newcastle United have been linked as they assess long-term reinforcements up front.

A marquee move to Saudi Arabia once appeared a fresh chapter, now, a European return feels increasingly realistic for Nunez.

