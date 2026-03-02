(Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

The Premier League has been forced into an embarrassing climbdown after deleting a social media post that appeared to mock Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

The north London club formally complained to league officials on Monday morning, labeling the content unprofessional and mean-spirited following their 2-1 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Tottenham take issue with Premier League on Guglielmo Vicario video

The controversy began on Sunday night when the Premier League’s official X and TikTok accounts, which boast a combined following of over 70 million, shared a 13-second clip of Vicario.

The footage showed the Italian shot-stopper attempting a long free-kick that sailed harmlessly out of play for a Fulham goal-kick.

Accompanying the video was the caption: “Just how the play was drawn up…” followed by the text, “An interesting free-kick from Vicario,” a laughing emoji, and the word “Whoops.”

The post quickly went viral, racking up nearly 400,000 views on X alone before Tottenham officials intervened.

As per reports, Spurs’ hierarchy felt the tone of the post was “entirely inappropriate” for an official governing body, especially during a period where the league has publicly championed player welfare and mental health.

Vicario linked with summer exit

This could be the goalkeeper’s final season at the club, with reports suggesting that Tottenham are open to selling him this summer.

The player himself is also keen on a return to Italy, with several Serie A clubs showing interest in him.

Inter Milan have reportedly identified him as a target. Rivals Juventus have also been linked with Vicario, with reports stating that they have already held talks with the player’s camp.

Relegation could become a reality if things don’t change for Tottenham

The social media blunder comes at a time of genuine crisis for the club.

The defeat to Fulham marked a record-equalling 10th Premier League match without a win, leaving Spurs languishing in 16th place.

With only 10 games remaining, Tottenham sit just four points above the relegation zone.

The situation has become so dire that reports have emerged regarding a mandatory 50% wage cut for the squad should they drop into the Championship, a clause designed to protect the club’s financial stability.