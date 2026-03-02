(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as one of the most sought-after defensive targets in Europe.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid are preparing to rival Liverpool for the Germany international, who is entering the final year of his contract in Dortmund.

With both European giants assessing their long-term defensive futures, Schlotterbeck’s availability has created the potential for a high-profile transfer battle.

Real Madrid are planning to add defensive options

Real Madrid are believed to have identified Schlotterbeck as a priority option as they look to refresh their back line.

While the Spanish giants boast a squad filled with elite talent, injuries and inconsistency in defense have prompted internal discussions about adding a commanding, ball-playing centre-back capable of leading the line for years to come.

Schlotterbeck’s profile matches closely with Madrid’s recruitment model, technically assured, tactically intelligent, and experienced at both domestic and European level.

His performances in the Bundesliga and Champions League have drawn widespread praise, particularly for his composure under pressure and his ability to initiate attacks from deep.

With his contract situation creating leverage for potential suitors, Madrid could view this summer as an ideal opportunity to negotiate a deal before Dortmund risk losing him for a reduced fee next year.

Liverpool face defensive uncertainty due to Konate and Van Dijk

Liverpool, meanwhile, are navigating uncertainty in their own defensive department.

Ibrahima Konaté is approaching the final months of his contract, and while talks have taken place, no agreement has yet been finalized.

Additionally, Virgil van Dijk’s deal expires at the end of next season, raising questions about succession planning at Anfield.

The Reds have already secured the signing of Jérémy Jacquet from Stade Rennais as part of a defensive refresh, but Schlotterbeck would represent a more immediate, established addition.

His left-footed balance and experience at the highest level could provide stability during a transitional period.

Dortmund remain reluctant to lose a cornerstone of their defence, but contractual realities may force their hand.

‘Gentlemen’s agreement’ could help Liverpool and Man United seal £60-65m summer move