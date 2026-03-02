Report: Italian giants make Chelsea attacker their primary target for 2026

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

AC Milan are preparing for a decisive summer in the transfer market, and strengthening their attacking department has emerged as a top priority.

According Gazetta dello Sport, Chelsea loanee Nicolas Jackson has moved to the forefront of Milan’s striker shortlist as the Rossoneri assess options to refresh their frontline.

The Senegal international’s future appears uncertain after a limited spell at Bayern Munich, creating an opportunity for clubs seeking a dynamic forward with top-level experience.

Jackson faces uncertain future at Bayern Munich

Chelsea loaned Jackson out in search of consistent minutes, but his time at Bayern Munich has not unfolded as expected.

Restricted to just 641 minutes across competitions, the 24-year-old has struggled to secure a regular starting role.

With Bayern unlikely to pursue a permanent deal, Jackson is expected to return to Chelsea before potentially moving again, this time on another structured loan that could include an option to buy.

Despite the lack of playing time in Germany, Jackson’s profile remains attractive.

His pace, vertical running and ability to stretch defensive lines match with modern tactical demands, particularly in systems that rely on fluid, high-tempo transitions.

Chelsea attacker has no future at Stamford Bridge

Nicolas Jackson gestures during Bayern Munich vs Hamburg
Nicolas Jackson gestures during Bayern Munich vs Hamburg (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

AC Milan are seeking a striker capable of complementing their existing attacking core while offering long-term upside.

Jackson’s age and European experience make him a compelling candidate.

With options like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap at the club, the Blues feel Jackson has become surplus to requirements.

Milan have also been linked with Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy, who offers a different profile, more physical and penalty-box focused.

The club’s final decision may depend on tactical direction and financial feasibility.

