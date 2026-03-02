'Could really have a chance' - Romano names manager who could get the Man United job

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Michael Carrick has a change to become the club’s next permanent manager.



Man United’s turbulent season took another dramatic turn in January when the club parted ways with Ruben Amorim after a disappointing 14-month spell in charge.

The decision, described by many insiders as inevitable following a prolonged run of inconsistent performances, left the Red Devils searching for stability once again.

United ultimately turned to former midfielder Michael Carrick as interim head coach until the end of the campaign.

What was initially viewed as a short-term solution has quickly evolved into something far more encouraging.

Michael Carrick has made instant impact at Man United

Carrick’s influence has been immediate and tangible. Results have improved, performances have sharpened, and, perhaps most importantly, the mood inside the dressing room has shifted dramatically.

Romano revealed on his YouTube channel that “the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive” within the club hierarchy.

Romano explained:

“Manchester United have played seven Premier League games under Michael Carrick, with six wins and one draw.

“The atmosphere around the squad is excellent and the players are very happy with Carrick.

“It does not mean anything has been decided for summer 2026 in terms of the permanent manager.

“But week after week, the feeling around Carrick is increasingly positive.

“When Manchester United decided to part ways with Ruben Amorim and give Carrick the opportunity, they expected him to do well – but not at this level.

“Now, internally, there is a feeling that Carrick could really have a chance to become the next permanent manager.

“It is not decided, but the opportunity is there and he is surprising everyone at the club.”

Carrick could be the ideal manager for the Red Devils

Such a run, six wins and a draw from seven league matches, has not only revitalised United’s top-four ambitions but has also restored confidence among supporters who had grown increasingly frustrated under Amorim.

Carrick’s tactical tweaks, including a more compact midfield structure and quicker transitions in wide areas, have drawn praise from pundits across the Premier League.

Beyond the numbers, there is a sense that Carrick understands the cultural demands of Old Trafford.

Having spent over a decade at the club as a player and later as part of the coaching staff under previous regimes, he carries institutional knowledge that few external candidates could match.

That familiarity appears to be resonating with both senior players and academy graduates, many of whom have thrived under his calm, methodical leadership style.

