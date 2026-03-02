Liverpool and Arsenal involved in intense competition for €100m defensive 'leader'

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Alessandro Bastoni has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most complete modern defenders, a centre-back who combines traditional Italian defensive discipline with the technical elegance of a deep-lying playmaker.



At 26, the Inter Milan star is entering his peak years, and unsurprisingly, his name is now circulating among Europe’s elite as a potential marquee signing.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that top clubs like Barcelona, Arsenal and Liverpool are closely monitoring the Italian defender.

While Inter publicly consider him untouchable, the realities of modern football finance mean even the most loyal partnerships can be tested.

Bastoni has shown his quality and consistency at Inter

Former Inter Milan defender Marco Materazzi believes Bastoni has been a ‘leader‘ at the club.

Inter Milan have built much of their recent tactical identity around Bastoni’s skillset.

Comfortable stepping into midfield, breaking lines with progressive passes and initiating attacks from deep, he functions as both defender and distributor.

His ability to carry the ball forward and dictate tempo from the back makes him uniquely suited to possession-based systems.

Unlike many centre-backs, Bastoni thrives under pressure, often acting as the first creative outlet during build-up phases.

Inter are reportedly working on extending his contract until 2030, with improved financial terms to reflect his importance.

Bastoni’s stats this season

Competition Matches Minutes Goals Assists Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Serie A 23 1,950 1 4 12 5 UEFA Champions League 9 692 1 1 2 2 Domestic Cups* 3 247 0 1 0 1 Total 35 2,889 2 6 14 8

Arsenal and Liverpool target Serie A defender

Barcelona are said to admire Bastoni as a potential defensive leader, viewing his clean distribution and composure as a natural fit for their possession-heavy philosophy.

In England, Arsenal and Liverpool have explored his situation.

Liverpool see him as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk while Arsenal’s tactical setup under Mikel Arteta aligns closely with Bastoni’s strengths.

Chelsea and Manchester City are monitoring developments but appear more cautious.

Inter would reportedly only entertain offers starting between €90-100 million, potentially higher given recent defensive transfer benchmarks.

