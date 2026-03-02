(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are bracing themselves for a significant summer of transition after manager Oliver Glasner confirmed he will step down at the end of the season.



The Austrian’s impending departure has accelerated planning behind the scenes at Selhurst Park, with the Eagles hierarchy now tasked with identifying a successor capable of maintaining progress while steering the club into a new chapter.

While no clear frontrunner has publicly emerged, recent developments have fuelled speculation.

Former Southampton boss Will Still was reportedly in attendance at Old Trafford on Sunday, as reported by a source on X.

Will Still at O.T today? Possible #cpfc managerial candidate https://t.co/YoS7mCFuDw — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) March 1, 2026

His presence has prompted discussion about whether the 33-year-old could be under consideration for the soon-to-be-vacant role in south London.

Oliver Glasner is leaving Crystal Palace this year

Glasner’s decision to leave comes at a crucial moment.

Since taking charge, he has sought to modernise Palace’s approach, building on the foundations laid during previous regimes while aiming to implement a more progressive, possession-based system.

He has guided them to success in the FA Cup and the Community Shield, overseeing the best era for the South London club.

However, disagreements with the club’s board and their policies have made it diffcult for him to continue at Selhurst Park.

Is Will Still coming to Selhurst Park to replace Glasner?

Still’s appearance at Old Trafford has inevitably raised eyebrows.

The Belgian-born English coach earned widespread attention during his time in France with Stade de Reims, where he became one of Europe’s youngest top-flight managers and drew praise for his tactical intelligence and motivational skills.

His brief spell at Southampton, though less successful in terms of results, demonstrated his willingness to embrace high-intensity football and develop younger players.

Still is viewed as a progressive coach with strong analytical credentials, attributes that would fit Palace’s evolving structure.

However, questions remain over whether the club would entrust such a pivotal appointment to a relatively inexperienced Premier League manager.

