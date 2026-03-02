(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

West Ham United and Leeds United have a ‘concrete interest’ in FC Utrecht standout Souffian El Karouani, as the battle for the Moroccan international’s signature intensifies ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Africa Foot, the highly-rated left-back has caught the eye of several Premier League scouts following a series of “remarkable” performances in the Eredivisie.

Souffian El Karouani wanted by West Ham and Leeds

While recent rumors had strongly linked El Karouani with a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah, a source close to the player’s entourage has moved to dismiss those reports.

As per Africa Foot, no official contract has been signed and no “final deal” exists with any Saudi club at this stage.

Instead, the player is said to favor a move to the Premier League. Leeds United and West Ham are both “carefully following” the defender’s situation as they look to bolster their defensive options for next season.

However, the source emphasised that the interest is currently in its early stages: “To date, this is only an interest. No details were discussed regarding a possible contract or financial conditions.”

Who is Souffian El Karouani?

The 25-year-old left-back has enjoyed a sensational 2025/26 campaign in the Netherlands.

Known for his immense attacking output from a defensive role, El Karouani has registered an incredible 16 assists and 3 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions this season, taking his overall record for the club to 28 assists and five goals.

Club Appearances Goals Assists NEC Nijmegen 114 6 12 FC Utrecht 108 5 28 NEC Nijmegen U19 38 3 2 Total 260 14 42

Born in the Netherlands but representing Morocco at the international level, El Karouani has earned 5 caps for the Atlas Lions.

His current contract with Utrecht is set to expire in June 2026, which could make him an incredibly attractive proposition for Premier League clubs looking for a bargain.

El Karouani is praised for his crossing accuracy and his ability to attack the back line, a profile that fits the modern Premier League full-back.

With West Ham and Leeds currently embroiled in a relegation battle, their final league status will likely dictate whether they can firm up their interest with a formal offer in the coming weeks.