Hertha Berlin midfielder Kennet Eichhorn has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

According to a report from CF Bayern Insider, Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing the promising young midfielder. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The talented Young defensive midfielder has impressed with his performances at the youth level, and several clubs across Europe are monitoring his progress.

Arsenal and Manchester United are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they believe that the German under-17 international could be a solid long-term acquisition. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League would be exciting for the young talent. It would be a huge step up in his career. Even though he might not be a guaranteed starter for either club right now, he could be a solid future prospect for them. First team exposure in the Premier League could bring out the best in him and help him develop further.

German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in the player. It will be interesting to see if the 16-year-old is prepared to move to the Premier League. Continuing in his homeland with Bayern Munich could be an attractive option for the player as well. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Whoever ends up signing him could have a future star on their hands.