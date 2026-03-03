Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on during a Premier League match. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito at the end of the season.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, the towering centre-forward has impressed Mikel Arteta, who has asked Andrea Berta to gather more information about the player. The Arsenal director contacted Inter Milan regarding a potential move, but the Italians have turned down the approach.

Esposito is highly rated at the Italian club, and they are not keen on sanctioning his departure. The player has 13 goal contributions this season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class player. He impressed against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League earlier this season, and the Italian publication claims that his performance left Arteta frightened.

It will be interesting to see if Arsenal decides to test the resolve of the Italian club with a concrete proposal in the summer. Even though Inter Milan is not keen on sanctioning his departure, a lucrative proposal could be hard to turn down.

The 6ft 3in striker has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football, and he could be a quality long-term investment for Arsenal. They have signed Viktor Gyokeres at the start of the season, but they need more depth in that area of the pitch. The Swedish International has not lived up to expectations. Also, Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

There is no doubt that the Italian would be a solid acquisition for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done. They are looking to build a formidable team for the future, and signing some of the best young talent in Europe would be a step in the right direction.