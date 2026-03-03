Aston Villa and Newcastle ready to compete for talented Man City superstar

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly positioning themselves in the race to sign Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford this summer, as Premier League clubs begin assessing their options between the posts.



According to TEAMtalk, Villa are among several sides monitoring the 23-year-old, whose limited game time this season has sparked renewed speculation about his future.

With Newcastle United also maintaining interest, having previously explored a move in January, Trafford could find himself at the centre of a competitive transfer battle once the window opens.

James Trafford has struggled for playing time at Man City

Trafford’s situation at Manchester City has been shaped largely by competition.

The English goalkeeper has found himself playing a supporting role behind Gianluigi Donnarumma, restricting him to just 11 appearances across all competitions this campaign.

While those outings have demonstrated his reflexes and distribution, they have not been sufficient to establish him as a regular starter.

For a goalkeeper entering a critical stage of his development, consistent first-team minutes are vital.

City’s depth in the goalkeeping department has historically limited opportunities for emerging players. The club’s ambition to compete on multiple fronts leaves little margin for experimentation.

Why Aston Villa and Newcastle are interested

Aston Villa’s interest shows their squad-building strategy under ambitious ownership.

With European football aspirations and an increasing focus on long-term planning, Villa are believed to be targeting younger, high-upside players who can grow into key roles.

Trafford fits that profile, technically assured, comfortable with the ball at his feet, and experienced within an elite training environment.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are also assessing options as they seek to strengthen depth amid domestic and continental commitments.

Both clubs have goalkeepers who are entering the latter stage of their career and they are ready to sign a young and able replacement.

Insider tips Aston Villa to try again to sign “wonderful” Manchester United star