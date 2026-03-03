Casemiro points Man United towards his replacement who plays for Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s anticipated midfield rebuild this summer could take on a distinctly Brazilian influence.



According to AS, Casemiro has recommended that the club pursue Newcastle United star Bruno Guimarães as a potential successor in the heart of midfield.

With United reportedly aiming to recruit up to three midfielders during the upcoming transfer window, Guimarães has emerged as one of the standout names under consideration.

The report adds further interest to what is shaping up to be a transformative period at Old Trafford, where structural changes and squad renewal are expected to dominate the agenda.

Man United are ready to make changes to the midfield

Casemiro’s own future has been the subject of increasing speculation.

While the former Real Madrid anchor remains an influential figure in the dressing room, injuries and fluctuating form have raised questions about his long-term role in the starting XI.

As United seek to inject greater dynamism and consistency into midfield, succession planning has become unavoidable.

Bruno Guimarães represents a profile that matches with the club’s needs in the midfield.

Since joining Newcastle from Lyon in January 2022, he has developed into one of the Premier League’s most complete midfielders.

Across 189 appearances, the Brazil international has contributed 31 goals and 31 assists.

Newcastle United stance and contract situation

Any move for Guimarães would be difficult for Man United.

The 28-year-old is contracted at St James’ Park until 2028, and Newcastle are reportedly keen to secure an extension to ward off interest.

The club’s financial strength and ambition mean they are under little pressure to sell, especially as they continue to pursue European consistency.

Newcastle view Guimarães as central to their long-term project, making any potential negotiation likely to demand a significant transfer fee.

Casemiro’s endorsement adds weight to United’s interest, but prising Bruno Guimarães away from Newcastle would represent a major statement of intent.

Man United flop could be rescued by Aston Villa after repeated failures at Old Trafford