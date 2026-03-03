(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

According to reliable journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich have no immediate plans to open contract negotiations with French superstar Michael Olise, despite growing transfer speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League.

Speaking to CFBayern, Falk clarified that the Bavarian giants are in no rush to extend Olise’s current deal, which runs until June 2029.

The club is reportedly “relaxed” about the situation, and their internal stance is unwavering: Olise is considered a “priceless” asset and will not be sold under any circumstances or at any price this summer.

While Bayern intend to reward the winger with an improved long-term contract eventually, they are currently prioritising more urgent renewals.

Negotiations are currently centered on players like Konrad Laimer, whose camp is reportedly seeking a significant pay rise to approximately €15 million annually.

Olise, for his part, is said to be extremely happy in Munich and is willing to wait for the club to approach him at the appropriate time.

Liverpool see Michael Olise as ‘dream signing’

The firm “not for sale” message from the Allianz Arena may come as a blow to Liverpool, who have identified Olise as their “dream signing” for the 2026 summer window as per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg.

Arne Slot is reportedly scouring the market for a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah, whose is expected to leave at the end of the season and Olise’s profile, a left-footed, creative force who thrives on the right wing, is seen as the perfect tactical fit for the Reds.

Scouts from Anfield have tracked Olise since his days at Crystal Palace, and his rapid rise in Germany has only intensified their admiration.

However, with no exit clause in his current contract and Bayern in total control of his future, any potential move to Merseyside currently appears “unrealistic.”

Michael Olise’s incredible stats at Bayern Munich

Since joining from Palace for £51 million last summer, Olise has taken the Bundesliga by storm. His impact under Vincent Kompany has been nothing short of transformative, establishing him as one of Europe’s most productive attackers.

So far in the 2025/26 campaign, Olise has already racked up a staggering 13 goals and 25 assists across all competitions.

These numbers follow a debut season where he recorded 20 goals and 23 assists, earning him a nomination for the Ballon d’Or.

Club Appearances Goals Assists Bayern Munich 91 33 48 Crystal Palace 90 16 25 Total 181 49 73

Michael Olise’s stats across Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace via Transfermarkt

With a combined 38 goal contributions this term, it is easy to see why Bayern view the 24-year-old as the crown jewel of their attacking project.