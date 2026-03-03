(Photo by Steven Halliwell/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has caught the attention of fans and teammates alike after debuting a bold new look ahead of the match against Wolves.

The Hungarian international was spotted sporting a fresh hairstyle as the Reds arrived for their Premier League clash.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s new Hugo Ekitike inspired hairstyle

The 25-year-old appears to have taken a leaf out of the book of teammate Hugo Ekitike.

Moving away from his usual long hair style, Szoboszlai has opted for a cornrows, similar to what his French teammate often pulls off.

Images of the transformation quickly went viral after being shared by official club channels and TNT Sports.

Dominik Szoboszlai has rocked up with a new trim ???? pic.twitter.com/r28GFoGscE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 3, 2026

While the ‘new hair, new me’ mantra is often a cliche in football, Szoboszlai enters the Wolves fixture with the confidence of a player currently at the absolute peak of his powers.

Szoboszlai has been Liverpool’s best player this season

While his off-pitch style is making headlines, it is Szoboszlai’s on-pitch dominance that has defined Liverpool’s 2025/26 campaign.

The midfielder has been the club’s standout performer, serving as the relentless engine in Arne Slot’s high-pressing system.

He has also become the club’s expert set-piece taker, having scored four free-kicks so far across all competitions.

The statistics certainly support the “Player of the Season” claims.

Szoboszlai has been a model of consistency, contributing 8 goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far this term.

His physical output remains unmatched; he currently leads the Premier League for distance covered per 90 minutes and ranks in the top 1% for progressive passes and shot-creating actions among midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues.

As Liverpool look to secure a vital three points at Molineux to keep their title charge on track, Slot will be hoping that his midfield talisman’s new look coincides with another masterclass in the center of the park.