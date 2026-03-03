Harry Kane future about to get sorted as Saudi interest increases in Bayern Munich star

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are stepping up their attempts to secure Harry Kane’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena, with contract talks gathering momentum amid growing interest from both the Premier League and the Saudi Pro League.



Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the German champions are keen to tie down the England captain sooner rather than later, particularly with his current deal entering its final stretch.

At 32, Kane continues to defy conventional expectations about ageing forwards.

His prolific form this season has not only propelled Bayern’s domestic ambitions but has also reignited debate about his standing among Europe’s elite strikers.

Harry Kane is in brilliant form for Bayern Munich this season

Kane’s impact in Germany has been immediate and historic.

Since arriving from Tottenham in a blockbuster move, he has seamlessly adapted to the Bundesliga’s tempo and tactical demands.

Kane has 45 goals in 37 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season.

Beyond raw goal numbers, Kane’s contribution has extended to link-up play, leadership, and tactical quality.

Bayern’s attacking structure has frequently revolved around his ability to drop deep, create overloads, and bring wide players into the game.

With just over a year remaining on his current contract, Bayern are acutely aware of the risks attached to allowing the situation to drift.

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in Kane

Romano’s update highlights interest from both Premier League clubs and the Saudi Pro League.

A return to England would naturally spark headlines, especially given Kane’s longstanding ambition to challenge Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record.

Meanwhile, Saudi clubs continue to target globally recognised stars, offering financial packages few European teams can match.

From Bayern’s perspective, retaining Kane would send a powerful statement.

The club is navigating a period of transition, balancing experienced leaders with emerging talent.

Securing Kane’s commitment would provide stability and maintain their competitive edge domestically and in the Champions League.

