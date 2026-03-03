Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa striker John Carew has revealed that Prince William played a key role in his transfer to the West Midlands club.

The striker joined the Premier League club in 2007 and was a major success story for them. He managed to score 48 goals and pick up 12 assists during his time with the English club.

The striker has now confirmed that he met with Prince William during a dinner with the Royal family in Norway, and the Aston Villa fan convinced him to join the club. The signing worked out really well for the West Midlands outfit, and Carew was a key player for them.

John Carew on Aston Villa move

The striker spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport: “We met in Norway, during a dinner with the royal family. I remember we only talked about football, and shortly afterwards, he invited me to England to watch an Aston Villa match, his team. He convinced me to move there in 2007: for three consecutive seasons, I scored double figures in the Premier League. He admired me. In 2019, we watched the play-off final against Derby County together at Wembley, which secured our return to the Premier League.”

Carew did well in English football

Carew managed to hit the ground running in the Premier League, and he will be remembered with fondness by the Aston Villa fans.

The Norwegian striker played for Stoke City and West Ham United after his departure from Aston Villa. He was a reliable performer in the Premier League, and Prince William will be delighted that he managed to make his mark for Villa.

The striker also made 91 appearances for his country, scoring 24 goals in the process.

