***LEFT IMAGE*** Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool ***RIGHT IMAGE*** Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart defender Finn Jeltsch.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Liverpool and Arsenal are interested in signing the talented defender, and they have been scouting him regularly. Senior scouts from both Premier League clubs were recently in attendance to watch the player in action.

The ball-playing defender is highly rated in Germany, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. German champions Bayern Munich are also closely monitoring his development. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool or Arsenal follow up on their interest with an official proposal to get the deal done.

Tottenham have also been named as a potential suitor.

Jeltsch has the quality to thrive in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for all three clubs. However, it would take a monumental offer to get the deal done. The report claims that the player could cost around €35 million. It is a lot of money to pay for an unproven talent like him, and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs are prepared to break the Bank for him.

The player has been likened to Mats Hummels because of his playing style, and he has the tools to develop into a quality player with the right guidance. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him.

Liverpool needs to replace Ibrahima Konate, who will be a free agent at the end of the season. The German defender could be a superb option for them. On the other hand, Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to invest in another central defender. Jeltsch should look to join a club where he will get regular opportunities, and Liverpool could be the perfect fit for him.

Tottenham could lose Cristian Romero in the summer, and he could be a quality addition for the north London outfit as well.