(Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly considering a sensational transfer U-turn that could see academy graduate Jarell Quansah return to Anfield just one year after his departure.

The 23-year-old England international joined Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a £35 million deal, but his meteoric rise in the Bundesliga has forced the Reds’ hierarchy to rethink their long-term defensive strategy.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Quansah has been a revelation for Leverkusen, establishing himself as a defensive linchpin in a team that currently boasts one of the best defensive records in Germany.

Liverpool eyeing move for Jarell Quansah

Reports from TEAMtalk suggest that Liverpool scouts have been present at Leverkusen’s last four fixtures, where the club conceded just one goal, as they intensify their assessment of the center-back.

Crucially, Liverpool inserted a buy-back clause into the original deal set at £52.5m. While this clause technically only activates in 2027, Leverkusen are reportedly aware of Liverpool’s renewed interest.

Should Quansah express a desire for a homecoming, the German club would likely not stand in his way, even if it means agreeing to bring the arrangement forward this summer.

The report adds that the plan internally at Anfield is to have Quansah compete for a starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet, who is out for the season with an injury, and the returning Giovanni Leoni, who is recovering from ACL surgery.

Richard Hughes has been heavily criticised for his transfer dealings

The potential move for Quansah comes amid growing scrutiny of Sporting Director Richard Hughes.

Since taking over the role, Hughes has faced significant backlash from the fanbase, particularly regarding the club’s contract stand-offs with key senior players, especially after having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid for free.

Most pressing is the situation surrounding Ibrahima Konate, who is now in the final months of his contract.

Negotiations have reportedly hit a worrying roadblock, with the Frenchman recently snubbing a fresh offer amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG.

It now appears that selling Quansah for £35 million was also a mistake which the club intends to undo, a mistake that could end up costing them around £20m a year later