Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the RC Lens defender Samson Baidoo at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender has impressed with his defensive skills and technical attributes in French football, and he has attracted the attention of top clubs. Scouts from multiple clubs are monitoring his progress, and Manchester City are also interested in him.

According to a report from SportsBoom, Liverpool and Manchester City are currently leading the race to secure his signature. The 21-year-old defender will cost around €55 million (£48m). Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and they have made improving the defensive unit their top priority.

The report claims that the 21-year-old defender is being considered as a “complete, defensive product” who could be “insurance for the next decade”.

Liverpool need a quality central defender in the summer, especially with Ibrahima Konate expected to leave. He will be a free agent, and the French International has not signed an extension with the club. The 21-year-old could be their ideal long-term successor. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can get the deal done. Lens is not too keen on letting the young defender leave the club. Meanwhile, Manchester City could use more depth in the defensive unit, and Baidoo would be the ideal long-term alternative to players like John Stones.

The defender has been described as “lightning-fast”, and Liverpool could use someone with his recovery pace. It will be interesting to see if they can tempt the French outfit to sell the talented young defender by paying the asking price.

Manchester City have the finances to get the deal done as well, and the move is unlikely to be straightforward for the Reds.