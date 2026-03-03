Man City attacker open to Barcelona move as Premier League future faces uncetainty

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Omar Marmoush’s future at Manchester City has come under increasing scrutiny, with fresh reports suggesting the Egyptian forward would be open to a move to Barcelona.



A source on X has indicated that the 27-year-old is receptive to the idea of joining the Catalan giants, amid a season in which regular opportunities under Pep Guardiola have been limited.

Marmoush’s situation reflects the intense competition within City’s forward line, where Erling Haaland remains the undisputed focal point of the attack.

With Atlético Madrid also monitoring developments, reportedly in connection with Julián Álvarez’s uncertain future, the coming transfer window could prove crucial for the Egypt international.

Marmoush is struggling for playing time at Man City

Since arriving at the Etihad, Marmoush has struggled to secure consistent starts in a system built around Haaland’s prolific goalscoring.

Guardiola’s tactical structure typically revolves around a central striker supported by fluid wide players and advanced midfielders, leaving limited scope for rotation in the No.9 role.

While Marmoush’s versatility, capable of playing across the front line, has earned him sporadic appearances, he has found sustained minutes difficult to obtain.

City’s depth in attacking positions, combined with their relentless pursuit of domestic and European success, means competition for places remains fierce.

Atletico Madrid are also showing interest in Marmoush

Atlético Madrid’s interest shows how highly the attacker is rated around the world.

Reports in Spain have linked Diego Simeone’s side with potential attacking reinforcements should Julián Álvarez depart.

Marmoush’s work rate and pressing ability would match well with Atlético’s intense, transition-based style.

The Spanish club’s recruitment strategy often prioritises players with physical resilience, attribute Marmoush has demonstrated throughout his career, including during his previous spells in the Bundesliga.

