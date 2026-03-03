Man City ready to break transfer record for full-back admired by Pep Guardiola

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to make a statement signing this summer, with Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento emerging as a prime defensive target.



According to TEAMtalk, the Premier League champions are willing to surpass the current world-record fee for a full-back in order to secure the 23-year-old’s services.

The benchmark stands at the £60 million Paris Saint-Germain paid Inter Milan for Achraf Hakimi in 2021, a figure City appear ready to eclipse.

The move shows Pep Guardiola’s continued commitment to refining his squad, even after years of domestic dominance.

With defensive evolution central to City’s tactical identity, Livramento’s profile appears to fit seamlessly into their long-term planning.

Why Man City are interested in Livramento

Livramento has enjoyed an impressive season at Newcastle, combining athleticism, technical composure and tactical quality.

Comfortable operating on either flank, he offers versatility, a quality Guardiola values highly in his defensive system, where full-backs frequently invert into midfield or push high to create overloads.

Livramento has steadily developed into one of the Premier League’s most promising young defenders.

His recovery pace and one-on-one defending have drawn praise, while his progressive carries and attacking support add another dimension to Newcastle’s build-up play.

Newcastle United have no intention of selling the full-back

Man City are believed to view him as a long-term successor in a back line that has undergone subtle transition.

However, prising Livramento away from St James’ Park will be far from straightforward.

Newcastle see him as a cornerstone of their future project and are eager to extend his contract beyond its current 2028 expiry.

Backed by ambitious ownership and strengthened financial footing, the Magpies are under less pressure to sell than in previous eras.

For Livramento, the interest signals recognition of his rapid development into one of England’s best young talents.

