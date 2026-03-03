Man United flop could be rescued by Aston Villa after repeated failures at Old Trafford

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Mason Mount’s time at Manchester United has yet to unfold as many anticipated.



Signed from Chelsea in a deal worth £55 million, the England international arrived at Old Trafford with expectations of becoming a central figure in United’s midfield rebuild.

Instead, injuries and inconsistency have limited his influence, leaving both player and club facing an important decision ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a source on X, Man United are prepared to consider offers for Mount as they reshape the squad.

With the midfielder entering the final two years of his contract, the coming months may represent a crucial turning point in his United career.

Mason Mount never really settled at Man United

When Mount completed his move from Chelsea, he was viewed as a versatile, high-energy midfielder capable of operating in advanced roles or deeper positions.

His Champions League-winning pedigree and Premier League experience made him an attractive signing at a time when United were eager to inject dynamism and technical quality into their midfield.

However, persistent injury setbacks have disrupted any momentum he hoped to build.

Muscle problems and minor recurring fitness issues have restricted his appearances, preventing him from establishing rhythm or consistency.

In a league as demanding as the Premier League, such interruptions often prove costly, particularly in a squad competing for European qualification and silverware.

United’s recruitment team are preparing for a busy window, with midfield reinforcements high on the agenda.

Aston Villa among clubs interested in Mount

Should the club pursue new additions, Mount’s position could become increasingly uncertain.

Aston Villa have emerged as a potential suitor, with Unai Emery reportedly keen on adding depth to his midfield.

Villa’s recent rise, including consistent European contention, makes them an attractive project for players seeking regular football at a competitive level.

Mount’s ability to operate between the lines, press aggressively, and contribute goals from midfield could work well at Villa.

For the player, a fresh environment might offer the stability and game time needed to rediscover the form that once made him one of England’s most promising midfielders.

