Michael Carrick, Manchester United logo, and 'breaking news' logo (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to add more quality in the middle of the park, and they have identified Sandro Tonali as a target.

The Newcastle United midfielder has been excellent since the move to the Premier League, and he has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in English football.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Manchester United have made informal contact with the player’s camp regarding a potential move. It will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to get the deal done.

The report claims that they are looking to sign an “irreplaceable” midfielder in the summer. The Italian International certainly has the quality to help them improve immensely. He could be the ideal replacement for Casemiro, who will leave the club in the summer.

Tonali is well settled in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact at Manchester United. The opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle is prepared to sanction his departure to a direct rival.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United will have to pay a premium in order to get the deal done. The Italian is at the peak of his powers, and he is an indispensable asset for Newcastle. They will not want to sanction his departure easily.

Tonali has also been linked with a move away from the Premier League. However, the AS report claims it is increasingly likely that he will join a big club in the Premier League instead.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign and bring in quality players like him.