Man United preparing for overhaul as 29-year-old edges closer to summer exit

Manchester United are expected to reshape their goalkeeping department this summer, with significant movement anticipated at Old Trafford.



According to Football Insider, both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir could depart during the upcoming transfer window, prompting the club to accelerate plans for reinforcements.

The situation shows squad recalibration under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has overseen a period of tactical adjustment and internal evaluation.

With Senne Lammens emerging as the clear first-choice goalkeeper, United’s recruitment focus now appears to centre on securing reliable competition and long-term stability between the posts.

Onana and Bayindir are heading out of Man United

Onana’s loan spell at Turkish side Trabzonspor has done little to clarify his long-term future in Manchester.

The Cameroonian has featured 20 times in the Super Lig this season, registering four clean sheets as Trabzonspor climbed into third place in the table.

While his performances have been steady, reports suggest there is a growing expectation that the move could become permanent.

Onana initially arrived at United with a strong reputation following his time at Ajax and Inter Milan, particularly praised for his distribution and comfort playing out from the back.

However, inconsistency and tactical shifts at Old Trafford meant he struggled to cement his position.

Senne Lammens has made a huge impact at Old Trafford

Central to United’s evolving strategy is the rise of Lammens.

The young Belgian has established himself as the undisputed number one under Carrick, impressing with his composure, shot-stopping reflexes and command of the penalty area.

His emergence has altered recruitment priorities, rather than seeking a marquee starter, United are now expected to target a dependable deputy.

Financially, offloading Onana and Bayindir would free up both squad space and resources, enabling the club to pursue a goalkeeper.

