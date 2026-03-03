Man United scouts 'impressed' by 20-year-old midfield sensation on Arsenal's radar

(Photo by James Fearn/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s recruitment team are continuing their search for emerging European talent, and their attention has reportedly turned toward Stuttgart midfielder Chema Andrés.



According to TEAMtalk, United scouts have been left “impressed” by the 20-year-old Spaniard, who has quickly adapted to life in the Bundesliga after leaving Real Madrid for a modest £2 million fee.

While United are not alone in their admiration, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle United also monitoring the player, any potential move could prove complex due to a buy-back clause held by Real Madrid.

That detail alone adds an interesting dimension to what could become one of the more strategic transfer pursuits of the summer.

Chema Andrés has impressed in the Bundesliga

Andrés is a product of Real Madrid’s esteemed academy system, widely regarded as one of Europe’s most consistent producers of elite-level talent.

Although his first-team opportunities at the Santiago Bernabéu were limited, registering three senior appearances, those within the Spanish setup reportedly viewed him as a technically refined midfielder with strong positional intelligence and composure in possession.

His decision to join Stuttgart in search of regular football has proven to be logical.

Early performances have highlighted his ability to operate as a deep-lying playmaker, combining defensive awareness with progressive passing.

Man United hold interest but face competition

With financial regulations tightening across Europe, identifying talent early has become a competitive necessity.

That is exactly what Man United are now planning to do after spending heavily in recent transfer windows.

The reported presence of scouts from Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle shows the level of attention Chema is attracting.

However, the decisive factor may lie in Real Madrid’s £10 million buyback clause.

Such clauses are often inserted to retain long-term control over academy graduates, and Madrid have a history of exercising them when players flourish elsewhere.

